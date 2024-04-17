Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $508.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

