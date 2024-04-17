Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,998,500. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.