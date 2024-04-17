Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

