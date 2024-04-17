DecisionPoint Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5,729.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

CRSP stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,098. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,410 shares of company stock worth $7,984,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

