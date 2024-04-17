DGS Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,172,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

