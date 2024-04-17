iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,163,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 532,048 shares.The stock last traded at $114.34 and had previously closed at $116.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

