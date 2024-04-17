iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,163,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 532,048 shares.The stock last traded at $114.34 and had previously closed at $116.17.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.