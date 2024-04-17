Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. 119,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,539. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

