London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

