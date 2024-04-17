Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 468,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

