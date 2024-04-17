Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.55. 9,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

