PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 43,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 67,664 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.22.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

