Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

