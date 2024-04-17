Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 8.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.69). On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

