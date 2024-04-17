Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 8.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.69). On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.
