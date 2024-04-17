Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

