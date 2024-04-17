The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $334.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

