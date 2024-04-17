Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

MMC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

