X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue $0.89 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

