5,968 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

