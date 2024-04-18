Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.