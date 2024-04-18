ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lowered by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of ANSYS worth $268,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,847. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

