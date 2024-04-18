BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 266,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
