BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 266,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

