Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up to $393.60

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $393.60, but opened at $406.97. Cable One shares last traded at $409.14, with a volume of 13,819 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.17 and its 200 day moving average is $519.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,826,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

