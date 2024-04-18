Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YOU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 508,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,314. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

