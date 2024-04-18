Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 162,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,090. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.