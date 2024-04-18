Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 286,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

