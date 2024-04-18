Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

