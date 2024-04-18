Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

