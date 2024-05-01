Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $143.00, but opened at $183.00. Powell Industries shares last traded at $177.32, with a volume of 323,899 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Trading Up 22.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.