Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $328.16 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.51 or 0.00032085 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $328.16 million and $2.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012902 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,998,743 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

