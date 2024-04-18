Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $209.58. 747,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,080. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

