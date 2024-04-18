Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

DNTH traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,249. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

