JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

