Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Insider Buys C$349,650.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 388,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$349,650.00.

Shares of DSV stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

