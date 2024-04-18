Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines accounts for about 3.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,496,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.