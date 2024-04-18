HC Wainwright Boosts Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $1.60

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

