HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 1.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TRP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 329,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,051. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

