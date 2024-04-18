Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Holdings Raised by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up 2.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

