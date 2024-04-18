Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 3,250 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 18,111,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,255,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

