Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,780 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 12.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Equifax Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $20.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.61. 2,304,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

