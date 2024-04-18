Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,122,716 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 316.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122,716 shares during the period. EMX Royalty makes up approximately 1.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.84% of EMX Royalty worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 146,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,694. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

