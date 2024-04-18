Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

SILV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,940. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

