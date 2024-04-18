iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 158,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.