iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 159,675 shares.The stock last traded at $87.49 and had previously closed at $87.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

