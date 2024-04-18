iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 44,267 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.99.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.