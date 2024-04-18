FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.
FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $666.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
