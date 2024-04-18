FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 3.2 %

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $666.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,806 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.