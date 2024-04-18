iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.