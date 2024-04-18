Kaspa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.93 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $56.93 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,373,792,079 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,370,138,287.920395. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11793697 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $58,998,093.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

