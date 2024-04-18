Key Financial Inc Buys 1,245 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $629.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

