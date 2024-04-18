Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 628.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 927.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.66 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

