Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,600 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

